Loading articles...

Gunshots reported in Jersey City neighbourhood

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Gunfire has been reported in a Jersey City neighbourhood.

There is a massive police presence on Tuesday. Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding.

The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist. Phones rang unanswered at several nearby businesses. The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Stalled car NB DVP at Bloor - left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:49 AM
Starting to see some snow now in the GTA. Snow squall watches and warnings for portions of southern Ontario. Accu…
Latest Weather
Read more