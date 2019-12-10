Loading articles...

Grains, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Dec. was up 2.75 cents at 5.3475 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.5 cents at 3.6325 a bushel, Dec. oats was off .50 cent at $3.1625 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 4 cents at $9.0125 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.1987 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .13 cent at $1.4165 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .47 cent at $.6047 pound.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 at Leslie collectors - two right lanes blocked, emergency crews on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
Shorter days...starting tomorrow Dec. 11th, we will have less than 9 hours of daylight in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more