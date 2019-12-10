Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbard to skip December debate, even if she qualifies
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 10, 2019 11:05 am EST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
HONOLULU — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she won’t attend this month’s Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, even if she qualifies for the event.
In a Tweet on Monday the Hawaii Democrat said she would “instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.”
Gabbard had not yet qualified for the Dec. 19 debate. Candidates need to hit 4% in four eligible polls or 6% in two eligible state polls and have 200,000 unique fundraising contributors.
Gabbard, a long-shot candidate, also threatened to skip the October debate in Ohio but ultimately participated.