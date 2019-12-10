Desjardins says employee who stole personal data also accessed credit card info

MONTREAL — The Desjardins Group says the employee who stole the personal data of 4.2 million members of the financial co-operative also gained access to information for 1.8 million credit card holders.

In a conference call on Tuesday, however, the financial co-operative’s chief executive officer insisted that personal information of the card holders was not passed on to third parties.

The update comes a week after the departure of two senior Desjardins executives — former chief operating officer Denis Berthiaume and Chadi Habib, senior vice president of information technology.

It says all of its credit card, insurance and wealth management customers will receive the same protections already offered to Desjardins members.

In total, about eight million people will have access to the suite of initiatives, such as access to Equifax’s credit monitoring service.

Desjardins will therefore add between $10 million and $15 million to the $70 million provision from earlier this year to cover the costs related to the leakage of personal data.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press