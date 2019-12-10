Loading articles...

China's auto sales sink 5.4% in November

BEIJING — China’s auto sales sank 5.4% in November from a year earlier, putting the industry’s biggest global market on track to shrink for a second year.

An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Tuesday drivers bought just over 2 million SUVs, sedans and minivans.

Sales for the 11 months through November were off 10.5% from a year earlier.

Chinese auto sales have been slowing after years of double-digit growth that made the country the world’s largest market by vehicle sales.

The slump is squeezing automakers that are under pressure to invest in electric vehicle development to meet government sales quotas.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:29 AM
These rolling stops are also now on eastbound QEW approaching Mississauga Road.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
As of 2am, Dec10, it’s 10°C at #Toronto YYZ but say goodbye to the mild air. Falling temps today. It will be a lot…
Latest Weather
Read more