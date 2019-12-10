Loading articles...

At least 4 dead in Czech hospital shooting; shooter at large

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Police and officials say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic. Two others are seriously injured.

Officials say the shooter is at large. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 350 kilometres (220 milest) east of Prague.

The Associated Press

