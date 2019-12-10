Loading articles...

Algerian court convicts 2 ex-prime ministers of corruption

ALGIERS, Algeria — Two former Algerian prime ministers have been convicted of corruption-related charges in a landmark trial.

An Algerian court pronounced the verdict Tuesday against Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal.

Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years in prison and $16,000 in fines. Sellal was sentenced to 12 years in prison and $8,000 in fines. They were accused of abusing authority in a car manufacturing embezzlement scandal.

Both served under long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Protesters pushed out Bouteflika earlier this year in part because of anger at corruption.

The Associated Press

