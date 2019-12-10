Loading articles...

8 students taken to hospital after irritant sprayed in Brampton high school

Last Updated Dec 10, 2019 at 2:20 pm EST

Emergency crews on scene at Castlebrooke Secondary School in Brampton after an irritant was sprayed inside the cafeteria on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Walter Korolewych/CityNews

Peel paramedics say eight students have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after an irritant was sprayed inside the cafeteria at Castlebrooke Secondary School in Brampton during lunch hour.

Four other students were treated on scene.

In a tweet, Peel paramedics said the injuries were related to respiratory and mucous membrane irritation.

The school, at 10 Gardenbrooke Trail, was fully evacuated after the spray was released at around 12:45 p.m.

The Peel District School Board posted an update on its website saying families of affected students are being contacted.

Peel police are on scene assisting, but there’s no word yet on arrests or suspects.

More to come

