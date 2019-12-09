Loading articles...

Trump, Pompeo to meet with Russian foreign minister

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are slated to meet Tuesday with Russia’s foreign minister to discuss the state of the bilateral relationship.

A senior administration official says they will meet at the White House with Sergey Lavrov, The official was not authorized to publicly disclose the meeting and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

The meeting comes a day after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog found that the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB QEW app. Burloak.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:07 PM
Tuesday's high temperature will occur around 3am, so please don't dress for 9 degrees. Dress for morning temps near…
Latest Weather
Read more