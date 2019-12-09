Loading articles...

Transcontinental CEO calls bid to ban flyers in Montreal 'incoherent'

Francois Olivier, president and CEO of Transcontinental Inc. gets ready for the publishing, media and marketing company's annual meeting, Tuesday, March 17, 2015 in Montreal. Olivier says a recommendation last week by the municipality's environmental commission to distribute the discount flyers only to residents who ask for it rather than en masse fails to take into account Quebec consumers' needs and hands a flyer monopoly to Canada Post. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — The CEO of Transcontinental Inc. says a proposal by a Montreal municipal committee to drastically cut down on mail flyers is “insensitive, incoherent and impractical.”

Francois Olivier says a recommendation last week by the municipality’s environmental committee to distribute the discount flyers only to residents who opt in fails to take into account Quebec consumers’ needs and hands a flyer monopoly to Canada Post.

The head of the packaging and printing company is joining with union members and media to call for further consultation with Mayor Valerie Plante.

Transcontinental says it delivers more than 100 local news weeklies across Quebec along with the flyers, prompting concern from media outlets over higher distribution costs should the service collapse.

The commission’s recommendation Thursday, which followed a petition calling for consultations on the ad packages, says the environmental costs of the blanket delivery system are too high.

Analyst Drew McReynolds of RBC Dominion Securities says the flyers, dubbed Publisac and delivered in plastic bags, contributed about $130 million to Montreal-based Transcontinental last year — about five per cent of total revenue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TCL.A, TSX:TCL.B)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Kawhi Leonard speaks at Toronto Raptors Media Day
Loading articles...

Kawhi Leonard speaks at Toronto Raptors Media Day

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Sep 24, 2018 at 12:38 pm EST

Kawhi Leonard is happy and healthy, says Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. Leonard (2), then with San Antonio, scores as Phoenix Suns centre Alex Len (21) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend during first half NBA basketball action in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric Gay

Watch the Toronto Raptors media day press conferences live, including the introduction of Kawhi Leonard.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
Latest Weather
Read more