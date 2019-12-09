Loading articles...

Police say intoxicated man stole, then distributed Christmas trees

BRANDON, Man. — It appears a thief in Manitoba acted part-Santa and part-Scrooge on the weekend.

Police say a man stole a dozen ornamental Christmas trees from an outside display at a grocery store in Brandon on Sunday evening.

The trees and ornaments were stuffed into a shopping cart, taken away and left on various properties nearby.

Sgt. Kirby Sararas says police were able to follow the trail of holiday clues, retrieve the trees and make an arrest.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Sararas says the suspect was highly intoxicated, and appeared to be doling out the trees as he made his way through the area.

“I believe he was sort of getting rid of them as he went,” she said.

“On the surface, it does look like he was being generous and sharing them with everybody. I don’t know what his intentions were.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Kawhi Leonard speaks at Toronto Raptors Media Day
Loading articles...

Kawhi Leonard speaks at Toronto Raptors Media Day

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Sep 24, 2018 at 12:38 pm EST

Kawhi Leonard is happy and healthy, says Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. Leonard (2), then with San Antonio, scores as Phoenix Suns centre Alex Len (21) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend during first half NBA basketball action in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric Gay

Watch the Toronto Raptors media day press conferences live, including the introduction of Kawhi Leonard.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
Latest Weather
Read more