Loading articles...

Peel police investigating suspicious death in Brampton

Peel police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

Peel police are investigating a suspicious death in Brampton.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Eagleridge Drive and Bighorn Crescent around 2 p.m. Monday

No further details about the death have been released.

The homicide unit has been notified and police say there are no public safety concerns at this time.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB QEW app. Burloak.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:07 PM
Tuesday's high temperature will occur around 3am, so please don't dress for 9 degrees. Dress for morning temps near…
Latest Weather
Read more