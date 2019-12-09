Partial list of the Golden Globe nominations

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards:

Best motion picture, drama: “The Irishman”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; “Joker”; “The Two Popes.”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Dolemite Is My Name”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Knives Out”; “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Rocketman.”

Best foreign language film: “The Farewell”; “Les Misérables”; “Pain and Glory”; “Parasite.”

Best animated motion picture: “Frozen 2”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”; “The Lion King”; “Missing Link”; “Toy Story 4.”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy.”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes.”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”; Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”; Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”; Emma Thompson, “Late Night”; Cate Blanchett “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose”.

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”

Best comedy TV series: “Barry”: Fleabag”; “The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “The Politician.”

Best limited series or TV movie are: “Catch-22”; “Chernobyl”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “The Loudest Voice”; “Unbelievable.”

Best actor in a TV Series, comedy: Ben Platt, “The Politician”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”

Best actress in a TV Series, drama: Jennifer Anniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show.”

The Associated Press





