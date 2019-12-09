Loading articles...

Officer shoots, wounds man following traffic stop, chase

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — A man was shot and wounded by police over the weekend following a vehicle chase in South Florida, authorities said.

An officer attempted to make a traffic stop for a moving violation early Sunday morning in Hallandale Beach, police spokeswoman RaShana Dabney-Donovan told news outlets. The driver refused to stop and headed north toward Hollywood. An officer reported seeing a passenger holding a gun during the chase.

The vehicle pursuit ended at a Hollywood gas station, but two men in the car tried to flee on foot, Dabney-Donovan said. An officer chased the men on foot and fired his weapon, striking one of the suspects, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening. The other man was detained nearby.

Police didn’t say what prompted the officer to shoot at the suspect.

Police didn’t immediately identify the names or races or the officer who fired or the suspect who was shot.

The Associated Press

