Lockdown lifted at Victoria Park Collegiate after knife investigation

A lockdown has been lifted at Victoria Park Collegiate after police searched the premises following reports of a man with a knife on school property.

Police were called at around 12:25 p.m. and say they deployed “all available resources” to the school in the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401 area.

At the time Const. Alex Li told 680 NEWS they had reason to believe the suspect was potentially inside the school.

But an extensive search didn’t turn up anything, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a green vest with red lining and carrying a dark backpack.

There are no reported injuries.