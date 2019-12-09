Loading articles...

Lockdown lifted at Victoria Park Collegiate after knife investigation

Last Updated Dec 9, 2019 at 2:11 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A lockdown has been lifted at Victoria Park Collegiate after police searched the premises following reports of a man with a knife on school property.

Police were called at around 12:25 p.m. and say they deployed “all available resources” to the school in the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401 area.

At the time Const. Alex Li told 680 NEWS they had reason to believe the suspect was potentially inside the school.

But an extensive search didn’t turn up anything, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a green vest with red lining and carrying a dark backpack.

There are no reported injuries.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Kawhi Leonard speaks at Toronto Raptors Media Day
Loading articles...

Kawhi Leonard speaks at Toronto Raptors Media Day

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Sep 24, 2018 at 12:38 pm EST

Kawhi Leonard is happy and healthy, says Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. Leonard (2), then with San Antonio, scores as Phoenix Suns centre Alex Len (21) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend during first half NBA basketball action in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric Gay

Watch the Toronto Raptors media day press conferences live, including the introduction of Kawhi Leonard.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
Latest Weather
Read more