New manager named for Perryville Battlefield
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 9, 2019 4:26 am EST
PERRYVILLE, Ky. — A Civil War author, re-enactor and tour guide has been selected as the new manager at Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site, Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland said.
Bryan Bush, who was appointed Friday, has published more than a dozen books on the Civil War and Louisville history and has consulted with museums and film productions, Holland said in a statement. The Louisville native is the official Civil War tour guide for Cave Hill cemetery, has been a Civil War re-enactor and served as a board member and curator for a Civil War museum in Bardstown.
Bush has a background in retail and has degrees from Murray State University and the University of Louisville.
Perryville Battlefield is the site of the largest Civil War battle in Kentucky. The 1862 battle in Boyle County resulted in 7,500 casualties.
The Associated Press
