Intl journalist group: fewer media staff killed this year

BRUSSELS — The International Federation of Journalists said Monday that far fewer journalists are being killed this year compared to last but warned that part of the reason is that media workers may go in fewer numbers to the most dangerous areas.

The IFJ said that 49 journalists have been killed so far this year, down from 95 overall last year. The group says that even if it is good that journalists show more caution, it also means that the public is less informed about some of the worst war and human rights claims.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that “the loss of lives among journalists and media workers in several conflict zones in recent years due to lack of security has deterred many colleagues from covering these events from the field”and said that as a result it makes “people less informed about matters of public interest.”

