Final stretch of Hwy. 407, Hwy. 418 open Monday

Drivers in Durham Region now have more options to get around.

The final stretch of Highway 407 and the entire Highway 418 open on Monday.

“Ontario’s highway infrastructure investments help people get where they need to go in a safe and efficient way, while allowing businesses to move goods and deliver services more quickly,” Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott said in a release.

“These investments help make Ontario open for business and open for jobs.”

The 407 extension is just over 14 kilometres long and connects to Highway 35/115, making it easier to travel between Peterborough and the GTA.

“Connecting Highway 407 to Highway 35/115 will create a vital link between Peterborough and the Greater Toronto Area,” Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith stated.

“The extension of this highway will help attract jobs and economic growth to this region.”

The 418 — which links the 407 to Highway 401 — is 10 kilometres.

Both toll highways are fully owned and operated by the province.