Loading articles...

Firefighters douse Indian blaze day after it killed 43

NEW DELHI — Indian fire officials said they were able to douse a smouldering fire in a New Delhi building Monday, a day after a blaze there killed 43 people.

Fire officials said they received a distress call about the smoke coming from the building early Monday and firefighters rushed to the four-storey building that housed illegal factories.

A massive fire believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit killed 43 people on Sunday. Firefighters had to fight Sunday’s blaze from 100 metres (328 feet) away because it broke out in one of the area’s many alleyways, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:16 PM
Rain approaches tonight around 8pm and it will be lighter in nature, compared to what we’ll be dealing with on Monday - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more