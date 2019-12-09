Loading articles...

CRTC to crack down on phone scammers

File photo of people using cellphones.

Canadian providers of Internet-based phone systems should be able to adopt new technology next year that goes after fake phone calls.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says telecom companies should be able to implement systems by Sept. 30, 2020 that will help consumers using IP-based phone systems verify whether incoming calls are from legitimate people, businesses or government agencies.

The regulator says the new technology is already used in parts of the United States.

The impact for many Canadians will be limited because the technology isn’t available for traditional land-lines or mobile phones.

The regulator says about 40 per cent of the complaints it receives each year are about caller ID spoofing, which allows callers to hide their real number by displaying a fake one on the receiving phone.

The Canadian Anti Fraud Centre estimates Canadians have lost millions of dollars to scams artists who use computer programs to spoof legitimate telephone numbers, including numbers used by the Canada Revenue Agency, Service Canada and even local police.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kevin24

When they said scammer did they mean Bell and Rogers and the huge bills we get scammed on every month. Canada is number 1 for highest cell fees in the world

December 09, 2019 at 12:26 pm
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
SB 427 south of Bloor in the transfer to collectors - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 34 minutes ago
Retweeted @JohnTory: Addressing climate change is critically important to our future quality of life as Torontonians. While our city's local carbo…
Latest Weather
Read more