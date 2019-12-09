Loading articles...

Canopy Growth names veteran Constellation executive David Klein as new CEO

SMITH FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. has named a veteran Constellation Brands executive as its new chief executive.

The cannabis company says David Klein, the chief financial officer at Canopy’s largest shareholder, will replace Mark Zekulin, effective Jan. 14, 2020.

Klein has been serving as chairman of the board at Canopy, which intends to appoint a new chair once he takes over as CEO.

Zekulin is a founding employee at Canopy and served in a variety of roles including president, then president and co-CEO, and finally as CEO after co-founder Bruce Linton was ousted earlier this year.

Linton’s departure came after Constellation said in June that it was “not pleased” with the company’s financial results.

Zekulin is expected to step down as CEO and resign his seat on the board of directors of Canopy effective Dec. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

 

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:41 AM
EB QEW east of Walkers, one lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Monday morning! @jilltaylor680 says wet and windy conditions for #Toronto GTA. More weather details at
Latest Weather
Read more