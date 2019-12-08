Loading articles...

SIU investigating police involved shooting in downtown Toronto

Last Updated Dec 8, 2019 at 7:40 am EST

The Special Investigations Unit is on the scene after a police officer shot a man following an incident near Queen Street West and Vanauley Street, just west of Spadina Avenue. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an early morning police involved shooting in downtown Toronto.

The SIU says a police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash in the area of Queen Street West and Vanauley Street, just west of Spadina Avenue.

An eyewitness tells CityNews they were awoken by the sounds of sirens and three to four gunshots near a lane way that connects Vanauley Street to Cameron Street at around 1:30 a.m.

One man was shot by an officer and taken to a trauma centre, according to a brief statement by the SIU.

Paramedics say a man in his 40s suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:16 AM
NB 400 ramp to King Rd. is BLOCKED for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
A brief warm up for the GTA with rain and wind in the forecast. Today's guaranteed high is 6 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more