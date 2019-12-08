SIU investigating police involved shooting in downtown Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an early morning police involved shooting in downtown Toronto.

The SIU says a police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash in the area of Queen Street West and Vanauley Street, just west of Spadina Avenue.

An eyewitness tells CityNews they were awoken by the sounds of sirens and three to four gunshots near a lane way that connects Vanauley Street to Cameron Street at around 1:30 a.m.

One man was shot by an officer and taken to a trauma centre, according to a brief statement by the SIU.

Paramedics say a man in his 40s suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.