Shots fired in commuter parking lot in Richmond Hill

Last Updated Dec 8, 2019 at 10:10 pm EST

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

York police say they’re investigating after shots were fired between two vehicles in Richmond Hill.

Officers were called to a commuter lot near Highway 404 and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Police say a white pick-up truck was last seen heading southbound on the 404 and say it will likely have extensive damage.

The southbound 404 on-ramp at Major Mackenzie is closed.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

