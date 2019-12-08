Loading articles...

Pope names Manila Cardinal Tagle to major Vatican post

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has named Manila Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to a major Vatican post, in a move that could boost the Asian prelate’s chances of perhaps someday becoming pontiff himself.

The Vatican announced Sunday that Tagle, 62, will head the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Peoples.

The appointment of Tagle as prefect of that office highlights the attention that Francis is giving to the church in the developing world.

Vatican observers have long tabbed Tagle as having the qualifications of a “papabile,’” churchmen widely considered to have the makings to potentially be elected pope someday by their fellow cardinals.

Tagle was raised to cardinal’s rank in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI. The Philippines is the country with the most Catholics in Asia.

Transferring Tagle to the Vatican will give the prelate experience in the Holy See’s operations.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Watch for a collision WB 401 at Markham Rd collectors, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:06 AM
A brief warm up for the GTA with rain and wind in the forecast. Today's guaranteed high is 6 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more