Loading articles...

NATO seminar cancelled as US objects to anti-Trump speaker

TALLINN, Estonia — The Danish Atlantic Council says it has cancelled a U.S. government-sponsored seminar on NATO and transatlantic relations after the U.S. Embassy in Denmark allegedly banned an American academic known for being critical of President Donald Trump from speaking there.

The Danish organisation said Sunday in a statement that “regrettably” the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, “did not want Mr. (Stanley) Sloan’s participation” in the event that the U.S. government was co-organizing and sponsoring.

Sloan, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council in the U.S., was among several invited speakers for the “Celebrating NATO’s 70th Anniversary” conference scheduled in Copenhagen’s Frederiksberg Palace on Tuesday.

Lars Bangert Struwe, the head of the Danish Atlantic Council, said “we have all the time known that Mr. Sloan has a critical approach towards President Donald Trump. It is no secret — especially when following his Twitter and Facebook profile.” He added, however, that the organisation never doubted that Sloan would deliver “unpolitical and objective lecture.”

The U.S. Embassy said on its Twitter account that the “proposed last-minute inclusion” of Sloan into the conference did not comply with the “agreement that we followed when recruiting all other speakers.”

In his Twitter reply, Sloan said he was sorry that the U.S. Embassy objected to his inclusion, since he was “an experienced public diplomacy lecturer who always represents his country well.”

The State Department did not immediately comment on the situation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Watch for a collision WB 401 at Markham Rd collectors, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:06 AM
A brief warm up for the GTA with rain and wind in the forecast. Today's guaranteed high is 6 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more