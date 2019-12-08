Loading articles...

Kenya: 2 survivors found 2 days after building collapse

People and rescue workers attend the scene of a building that collapsed in Tasia Embakasi, an east neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya on Friday Dec. 6, 2019. A six-story building collapsed in Kenya's capital on Friday, officials said, with people feared to be trapped in the debris. Police say people have been rescued by residents using their bare hands. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan rescuers digging through the rubble of a six-story building found two survivors alive Sunday, two days after it collapsed in Nairobi and killed at least five people.

Rescuers including the military had said they were communicating with people believed to trapped in pockets of debris.

When the two were found Sunday morning, a crowd of onlookers burst into cheers and claps.

Building collapses are common in Nairobi, where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

After eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an audit of all the country’s buildings to see if they were up to code. The National Construction Authority found that 58% of buildings in Nairobi were unfit for habitation.

Tom Odula, The Associated Press

