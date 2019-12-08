Loading articles...

Iran says new budget bucks US oil embargo, uses Russian loan

In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Rouhani says Tehran hasn't closed the window on talks with the U.S. but reiterated his government's standing condition that the Trump administration lift sanctions imposed on Iran before any negotiations can take place. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president says his country will depend less on oil revenue next year, in a new budget that is designed to resist crippling U.S. sanctions.

Hassan Rouhani spoke during Sunday’s opening session of Parliament.

“The budget is based on maximum pressure and sanctions,” by the U.S., Rouhani said.

Rouhani added that the Iranian government’s budget will also benefit from a $5 billion loan from Russia that’s being finalized.

He said the U.S. and Israel will remain “hopeless” despite their goal of weakening Iran through sanctions.

The next Iranian fiscal year begins March 20, with the advent of the Persian New Year. The budget is set to be about $40 billion, some 20% higher than in 2019.

Iran is in the grips of an economic crisis. The U.S. re-imposed sanctions that block Iran from selling its crude oil abroad, following President Trump’s decision to withdraw from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The Associated Press

