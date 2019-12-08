TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

HBC earnings

Hudson’s Bay Co. releases its third-quarter financial results before markets open and holds a conference call on Tuesday. Minority shareholders of the retailer are fighting with a group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker that wants to take HBC private.

Lululemon results

Lululemon Athletica Inc. releases its third-quarter financial results and holds a conference call on Wednesday. Shares in the maker of pricey workout clothes have soared this year as sales have steadily improved.

Poloz speaking

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, who announced last week that he would not seek at second term at the helm of the central bank, is to give a speech to the Empire Club of Canada on Thursday. The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate on hold last week due to the what it said was resilience in the economy, however the rate decision came out ahead of a report on Friday that showed Canada lost 71,200 jobs in November.

Empire results

Empire Co. Ltd. is scheduled to releases its second-quarter financial results on Thursday morning. The parent company of the Safeway and Sobeys grocery chains is looking to its next phase as it comes to the end of Project Sunrise, a three-year plan that has seen major structural changes at the retailer.

Household debt snapshot

Statistics Canada releases the national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for the third quarter of 2019 on Friday. The data includes the key debt-to-income ratio for Canadians. Household debt and how Canadians have been handling it has been a key economic concern for the Bank of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press