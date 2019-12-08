Loading articles...

Earthquake that hit Cook Inlet region felt in Anchorage

TYONEK, Alaska — People in Anchorage and Eagle River reporting feeling a small earthquake that struck the Cook Inlet region on Saturday, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit at 3:23 p,.m. and had an epicenter that was 17 miles (27 km) northeast of Tyonek, a village of about 170 people, and 29 miles (47 km) west of Anchorage. The earthquake had a depth of about 32 miles (51 km).

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:16 PM
Rain approaches tonight around 8pm and it will be lighter in nature, compared to what we’ll be dealing with on Monday - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more