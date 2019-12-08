Earthquake that hit Cook Inlet region felt in Anchorage

TYONEK, Alaska — People in Anchorage and Eagle River reporting feeling a small earthquake that struck the Cook Inlet region on Saturday, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit at 3:23 p,.m. and had an epicenter that was 17 miles (27 km) northeast of Tyonek, a village of about 170 people, and 29 miles (47 km) west of Anchorage. The earthquake had a depth of about 32 miles (51 km).

The Associated Press