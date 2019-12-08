Loading articles...

1 injured in Jane and Sheppard shooting

Last Updated Dec 8, 2019 at 10:44 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A male who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound is believed to be connected to a shooting at Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue, according to police.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired.

No victims were located on the scene, but officers from bullet holes in a vehicle and evidence of gunfire.

A male victim later walked into a local hospital with one gunshot wound. His injuries appear to be serious.

There’s no word on any suspect descriptions at this time.

