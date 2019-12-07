Toronto man charged with human trafficking in Mississauga

A Toronto man has been charged in a human trafficking investigation in Mississauga.

Peel Region police say the investigation began earlier this month and involved a 17-year-old girl who had allegedly been exploited in the sex trade over a two-month period.

Investigators allege the suspect exercised control over all aspects of the girl’s life and profited as a result.

Khumane Agil, 40, is facing a number of human trafficking offences as well as assault, uttering threats and robbery.

Police believe there may be other victims and they’re urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on Friday.