Loading articles...

Toronto man charged with human trafficking in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged 40 year-old Khumane Agil from Toronto in relation to a human trafficking investigation. PRP/HO

A Toronto man has been charged in a human trafficking investigation in Mississauga.

Peel Region police say the investigation began earlier this month and involved a 17-year-old girl who had allegedly been exploited in the sex trade over a two-month period.

Investigators allege the suspect exercised control over all aspects of the girl’s life and profited as a result.

Khumane Agil, 40, is facing a number of human trafficking offences as well as assault, uttering threats and robbery.

Police believe there may be other victims and they’re urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on Friday.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
This has finally cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:15 AM
It's a quiet day on the weather front today. Sun and cloud, a guaranteed high of minus 2. Temps climbing tomorrow…
Latest Weather
Read more