3 people seriously injured in shooting on Highway 400 near Finch

Last Updated Dec 7, 2019 at 8:07 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Three people are being rushed to hospital after being shot on the southbound Highway 400 near Finch Avenue West.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. Saturday night for a report that people had been shot.

All three victims were located on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They are being taken to hospital via emergency run with serious and life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on suspect information at this point.

Police have closed the southbound section of Highway 400 from Highway 7 to Finch Avenue West.

||
