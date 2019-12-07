Loading articles...

Report: Iranian soldier shot 3 policemen to death

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency is reporting that a soldier has shot three policemen to death in the country’s south.

The Saturday report said the incident took place at a police station near the port city of Bandar Lengeh, some 1,000 kilometres , or 620 miles, south of the capital Tehran. It said the soldier was immediately arrested.

The report did not elaborate on a motive or the rank of the policemen saying only that the case is under investigation.

Such incidents are reported by Iranian media occasionally. In 2016 a soldier killed himself after shooting to death three of his comrades in southern Iran.

Experts blame incidents on anger over the mandatory 2-year military service for men aged 19 and above.

The Associated Press

