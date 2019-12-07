Loading articles...

Protesters plan on gathering in Tucson to oppose border wall

TUCSON, Ariz.

Protesters plan to gather in Tucson on Saturday in opposition of more border barriers that are being built in the southern Arizona desert.

The protesters will include U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat and opponent of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Activists say construction of the border wall in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and other protected areas is detrimental to wildlife habitat and the desert ecosystem.

Customs and Border Protection has defended construction of more fencing, saying it protects against drug smuggling and illegal border crossings.

