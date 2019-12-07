Loading articles...

Police make arrest in shooting death of Virginia firefighter

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man in connection with the death of a Virginia fire lieutenant who was killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting while trying to protect one of her children.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Hopewell Police said Friday that a 26-year-old man who is a “person of interest” in the shooting was arrested on probation violations. The man, whom police did not publicly identify, was not directly charged in the death of Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry.

Berry was celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of her boyfriend’s family in Hopewell and was getting ready to leave when she was hit by gunfire.

Police said that Berry was struck when a gunman fired at an adjacent home. Police said the 33-year-old mother of three was shielding her child when the gunfire started.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Lanes RE-OPENED EB Gardiner east of the Humber Bridge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:15 AM
It's a quiet day on the weather front today. Sun and cloud, a guaranteed high of minus 2. Temps climbing tomorrow…
Latest Weather
Read more