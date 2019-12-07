Loading articles...

Police: Explosion in eastern Pakistan kills 1, wounds 4

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani police say an explosion near a religious congregation in the eastern city of Lahore has killed one and wounded four others.

Officer Mohammad Ejaz says the blast is being investigated. He said it took place Saturday evening in a neighbourhood where a congregation was gathered to pray near a mosque said to be run by supporters of the banned group Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

Ejaz said one of the wounded was hospitalized in critical condition .

Officer Zulfiqar Hameed said the blast was the result could have come from a burst air compressor at an air conditioner repair shop nearby.

Lahore has been the scene of several militant attacks in recent years.

The Associated Press

