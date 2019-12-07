Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police charge man for allegedly pointing fake handgun in road rage incident
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 7, 2019 1:45 pm EST
A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT
Halton police say they’ve arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly brandished a fake handgun at a driver during a road rage incident.
Investigators say the incident happened Saturday morning in Burlington when they received reports of a man waving a gun at a driver from his car.
They say the man reportedly lowered his window and then pointed the fake gun at a driver.
Investigators say they found the man a short time later and found a replica pistol. The 41-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged.
Police say the incident happened because the suspect “felt that the other driver had changed lanes and ‘had cut him off’ which made him frustrated and upset.”
They say the fake gun is legal to posses, but they’re laying a weapons charge because the driver used it in a “flagrant manner.”
Police say nobody was hurt in the incident. He is expected to appear in court in Jan. 2020.
With files from News Staff
