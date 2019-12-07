Loading articles...

Police charge man for allegedly pointing fake handgun in road rage incident

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

Halton police say they’ve arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly brandished a fake handgun at a driver during a road rage incident.

Investigators say the incident happened Saturday morning in Burlington when they received reports of a man waving a gun at a driver from his car.

They say the man reportedly lowered his window and then pointed the fake gun at a driver.

Investigators say they found the man a short time later and found a replica pistol. The 41-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged.

Police say the incident happened because the suspect “felt that the other driver had changed lanes and ‘had cut him off’ which made him frustrated and upset.”

They say the fake gun is legal to posses, but they’re laying a weapons charge because the driver used it in a “flagrant manner.”

Police say nobody was hurt in the incident. He is expected to appear in court in Jan. 2020.

With files from News Staff

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Lanes RE-OPENED EB Gardiner east of the Humber Bridge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:15 AM
It's a quiet day on the weather front today. Sun and cloud, a guaranteed high of minus 2. Temps climbing tomorrow…
Latest Weather
Read more