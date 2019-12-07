Police: 3 arrested for using counterfeit bills at store

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say they have arrested three people who tried to pass counterfeit hundred dollar bills at a Home Depot Store in the city.

Police say as officers arrived at the store on Friday evening, two of the suspects tried to flee on foot. All three suspects were taken into custody.

Police say the two men and woman from New York had been travelling through Maine, using counterfeit money to buy high value items at different Home Depot stores. They were able to purchase $3,500 worth of merchandise at one store using counterfeit bills.

They were denied similar purchases at other stores before arriving in Auburn.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle contained large amounts of cash that is believed to be fake and merchandise suspected to have been obtainined through fraudulent activity. They are each being held on $25,000 bail.

The Associated Press