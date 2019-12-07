Loading articles...

Israel says 3 rockets fired into the country from Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says three rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel.

The military said Saturday air defences intercepted two of the missiles.

There have been no reports of injuries and no Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

Cross-border violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza has ebbed and flowed in recent years. Last month, the two sides fought their worst round of violence in months.

Leaders from Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, and the smaller but more radical Islamic Jihad are in Cairo, talking with Egyptian officials about cementing a cease-fire.

The Associated Press

