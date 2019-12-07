Loading articles...

Iran: Held US grad student to be exchanged for scientist

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchange for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S. Mohammed Javad Zarif made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday. The trade involves graduate student Xiyue Wang and scientist Massoud Soleimani.

Nasser Karimi And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

