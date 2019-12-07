Loading articles...

In Florida, Trump says he's Israel's best White House friend

President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — President Donald Trump said Saturday that Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than him.

Addressing the American Israeli Council National Summit in Florida, Trump recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews.

Trump opened his speech by talking about his decision to overturn long-standing American foreign policy and recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, something he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump said his predecessors promised to move the embassy, but “they never had any intention of doing it, in my opinion.”

“But unlike other presidents, I kept my promises,” Trump said.

The American Israeli Council is financially backed by one of Trump’s top supporters, the husband-and-wife duo of Sheldon and Miriam Adelson. Both Adelsons appeared on stage to introduce Trump.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press







Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:15 AM
It's a quiet day on the weather front today. Sun and cloud, a guaranteed high of minus 2. Temps climbing tomorrow…
Latest Weather
Read more