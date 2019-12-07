Loading articles...

Hospital identifies man who survived Pearl Harbor shooting

HONOLULU — A hospital has identified the man who was wounded in Wednesday’s shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Roger Nakamine, 36, is a Department of Defence employee who was working as an apprentice at the shipyard when a sailor opened fire, the Queen’s Medical Center said in a statement.

Gabriel Romero, 22, shot and killed two people — and wounded Nakamine — with his service weapon before taking his own life.

Romero, who was from Texas and enlisted in the Navy two years ago, was dead when authorities responded to the shooting.

He was armed for his job providing security for the fast attack submarine USS Columbia, which is at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for maintenance, officials said.

“My family and I would like to express our gratitude to the first responders and the expert medical staff at Queen’s, as well as to all the friends and extended ohana who have been reaching out to offer their support physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Nakamine said in the statement.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
On #CityStreets there's a collision blocking NB Don Mills north of Lawrence.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:15 AM
It's a quiet day on the weather front today. Sun and cloud, a guaranteed high of minus 2. Temps climbing tomorrow…
Latest Weather
Read more