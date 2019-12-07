Loading articles...

Devastating fire kills at least 34 in Indian capital

NEW DELHI — At least 34 people died on Sunday in a major fire that broke out in a building in a grains market in central New Delhi, a doctor in a government-run hospital said.

Dr. Kishore Singh said the victims were brought to the hospital by rescuers.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the blaze was put out by 25 fire trucks and the rescue operation completed.

He said that 56 people had been moved out of the area.

The Associated Press

