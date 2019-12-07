Loading articles...

Crash between bus and waste truck injures 12 people in Italy

ROME — A crash between a bus and a truck collecting waste injured 12 people in Milan Saturday, Italian rescuers said.

One woman involved in the accident was hospitalized in serious condition, while others were more lightly injured.

Fifteen people were on board of the bus, while three were on the waste truck. The bus driver was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. He has been hospitalized with a concussion.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Only one lane is getting through, things are jammed from Rutherford. Definitely consider an alternate! Jane and Wes…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
It's a quiet day on the weather front today. Sun and cloud, a guaranteed high of minus 2. Temps climbing tomorrow…
Latest Weather
Read more