2 children in North Carolina charged with manslaughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve charged an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl with involuntary manslaughter after they got into a physical altercation with another child who was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the charges late Friday.

Police said that on Thursday evening, the two youths and an 11-year-old boy were involved in a physical altercation by a road when the victim entered the roadway and was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the youths were taken to police headquarters and interviewed by detectives. Both were later charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police did not release the names of the victim or the two youths.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not charged.

The Associated Press

