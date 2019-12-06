Loading articles...

Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Dec. 2-Dec. 6.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Agree Realty Corp .585 from .57

Alexandria Real Estate 1.03 from 1.00

Bank of Montreal 1.06 from 1.03

Buckle Inc .30 from .25

Citizens Financial Svcs .45 from .36

Columbia Property Tr .21 from .20

Ecolab Inc .47 from .46

Mastercard Inc .40 from .33

McCormick & Co Vtg .62 from .57

PulteGroup Inc .12 from .11

Solaris Oilfield .105 from .10

Toro Co (The) .25 from .225

WEC Energy Group Inc .6325 from .59

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Fulton Financial .04

Territorial Bancorp .50

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Medalist Diversified REIT .125 from .175

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

China Rapid Finance Ltd 1 for 10 reverse split

Forwar Pharma ADR 1 for 7 reverse split

Nemaura Medical Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Oritani Financial Corp – Valley National Bancorp (740M)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Celgene Corp rights (from Nasdaq)

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

ViacomCBS Inc Cl A (from NYSE)

ViacomCBS Inc Cl B (from NYSE)

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Basic Energy Services Inc

Key Energy Services Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

CBS Inc to ViacomCBS Inc Cl A and B (from NYSE)

Compress NV to Cpmpress PLC

GigCapital Inc to Kaleyra SpA and warrants

PPDAI Group Inc to FinVolution Group

