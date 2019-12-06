Loading articles...

US official: Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says the Florida Naval Station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related.

The Associated Press

