Loading articles...

Thousands protest Indian citizenship bill excluding Muslims

An artwork is displayed during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) by Indian students and activists in Gauhati, India, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. More than 1,000 students have marched on the streets in India’s northeast opposing a bill approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from India's three Muslim-majority neighbors, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

GAUHATI, India — More than 1,000 students marched Friday in India’s northeast against a bill approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from India’s three Muslim-majority neighbours.

The marchers took to the streets of Gauhati, the Assam state capital, carrying placards opposing the bill that’s likely to be introduced in Parliament next week for approval.

A large number of migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan live in the state.

Main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi said Thursday the bill was discriminatory as it aimed at excluding Muslim migrants. It will entitle only communities like Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians for India’s citizenship.

The proposed bill seeks to relax to six years the existing 11-year requirement that a person must live in India to apply for citizenship.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
Radar up to just before 6am Dec 6. Darker greens and yellow are heavier bands of snow (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more