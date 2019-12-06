The Shoebox Project – Community Hero: Holiday Edition

The Shoebox Project is the inspiration behind what Michelle Melanson Cuperus did with Women Drawn Together, a networking and mentorship animation group, transforming empty shoeboxes into beautiful gifts, filled with little luxuries. This Canadian charity collects and distributes decorated, gift-filled shoeboxes to women impacted by homelessness in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The idea originates from Toronto after a group of sisters realized that a gift-giving option for mothers during the holiday season didn’t exist. The movement has expanded exponentially since, with volunteers throwing their own shoebox parties.

What goes in a shoebox?

Gifts that usually go overlooked for those experiencing homelessness are sweet reminders that these women and children are worth more than just the necessities. The charity asks for volunteers to fill their boxes up with gift cards, makeup, toiletries, socks, hair and skin care products, and a hand-written note. Those filling up the boxes are asked to be cautious, however, to not buy items that could potentially make the individual feel isolated, such as a sized clothing article, a specific shade of foundation or concealer, or bath bombs as some women don’t have access to a bathtub. Each box is valued at around $50.

Goal this year

Last year, Women Drawn Together donated 94 shoeboxes. They strive to increase the total number every year, with the goal set to 100 for this holiday season. All the boxes from this shoebox project party will be distributed to charities and shelters between Dufferin and Spadina.