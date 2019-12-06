Loading articles...

Supreme Court keeps federal executions on hold

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday blocked the Trump administration from re-starting federal executions next week after a 16-year break.

The justices denied the administration’s plea to undo a lower court ruling in favour of inmates who have been given execution dates. The first of those had been scheduled for Monday, with a second set for Friday. Two more inmates had been given execution dates in January.

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
NB Don Mills at the north end of Gateway Blvd - two right lanes are blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:06 PM
Mild weather next week to bring a lot of rain and melting. Water will seep into the ground awaiting the much colder…
Latest Weather
Read more